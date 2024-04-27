Thomas Patrick Sullivan, 41

Our beloved Patrick tragically left us on April 23, 2024. He left behind a loving mother, Lorie Sullivan of Dexter, brothers, Ben Sullivan of Temple, Maine, Tim Sullivan and sister-in-law, Jamie Sullivan of Chesterville, Maine and John Sullivan of Wilton, Maine, sister, Hannah Sullivan of New Vineyard, Maine, and sons, Shamus and Jamison Sullivan of Wilton, Maine. Many aunts, uncle, and he loved all his nephews, Shane, Wyatt, Garrett, Liam, and Jack Sullivan and his niece, Luna Sullivan. Pat will be missed so much. Patrick was predeceased by his father, Richard Davis Sullivan.

Pat loved music and was an amazing artist. He loved his job working as a heavy equipment operator and his dream job at Saddleback. Pat always brought a smile to everyone’s face. If you are able, please donate in Pat’s name to the Franklin County Animal Shelter as Pat loved his dog, Champ. When you hear a Drop Kick Murphy or Flogging Molly song, know that is Patrick saying hello.

A celebration of life date to be determined.