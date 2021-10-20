Thornton “Red” O. Witham (1942-2021)

EAST WILTON – Thornton “Red” O. Witham, 79, passed away at home on October 15, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in the back seat of the car on the way to the hospital on June 13, 1942 in Farmington, son of Dional and Ida (Pray) Witham. He grew up in Phillips, Weld, and East Wilton, and graduated from Wilton Academy in the class of 1961. On July 1, 1967, Red married Darlene Adams at the East Wilton Church. They moved to Niagara Falls, NY for a few years, then moved back to Maine where they started a family. Most recently, he lived with his daughter, Rebecca, who took care of him in her home. Over the years, Red worked at the Wilton Tannery, G.H. Bass, and C.N. Brown. He enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, long rides with his dogs, telling stories and making up songs.

Red is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) of Strong, and Rebecca of East Wilton; son, Timothy Witham (Susan) of Sabattus; brother in-law, Brad Adams of Skowhegan; three roommates, Krissy and Tommy Willis, and Rose Orr; and his four dogs, Peppie, Lilly, Blaze, and Chance; seven grandchildren, Jaylenn, Tavia, Josh, Ike, Karter, Timmy Jr, and Ivy . He was predeceased by his wife, Darlene Witham; and his brother, Die Witham. The family would like to extend special thanks to Beckie Witham, Sue Gillis, and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful care.

A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 4 p.m., at the New Life Baptist Church, 66 Hyde Road, in Jay. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.