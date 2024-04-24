Letter to the Editor: How to keep clean energy clean

A powerline that was to allow New England and Quebec to share power, making it less expensive for both to decarbonize, died in March. The Twin States Clean Energy Link (TSCEL) was to pass from Quebec to New Hampshire and allow electricity to move in either direction underground. Similar to the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) line that is to move electricity from Quebec to New York underground, the TSCEL came with the added bonus of allowing power generated in the United States to be sold to Quebec.

This energy sharing model is the best solution experts tasked with decarbonizing the grid have been able to come up with to ensure the limited clean energy resources we have at our disposal will have the greatest possible impact. The problem is convincing people they’re necessary.

Many have become convinced that we can deploy alternative energy solutions where we want and not worry about tying them in to the grid that the excess they generate can be shared with the region. What they don’t realize is that this model is far more expensive and places greater stress on the material supply chains that feed alternative energy solutions manufacturers. What they don’t know is that these materials are in short supply, so short the mining industry isn’t expected to meet the demands this sector places on it for decades to come.

That bares repeating. The mining industry doesn’t expect to be able to procure the minerals necessary to meet the demands of clean energy plans now on the books for decades, so it’s critical we use them in the most effective manner we can. This is why we must build grids that allow the clean energy solutions we’re able to deploy to be shared far and wide.

You aren’t going to like this. Above ground power lines are the most cost effective solution we have. Under ground lines are extremely expensive and limit the impact we’ll have as a result. We liked fossil-fuels because those lines weren’t needed, but they spread pollutants far and wide. The same thing happens if we deploy clean energy solutions haphazardly. Power lines, particularly those that allow electricity to be transmitted bidirectionally, allow us to limit that impact.

Right now we recycle about 10% of the batteries and electronics we use. It isn’t our fault, the infrastructure simply isn’t there for us to do better. We have to save money on the deployment side so this can be built. Above ground, bidirectional, power lines are our most cost effective solution because they allow the alternative energy solutions we deploy to be totally utilized and free up the funds we’ll need to clean up the batteries and electronics they rely on.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

