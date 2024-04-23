Letter to the Editor: Jewish people deserve to be celebrated; Judeo-Christian teachings built America

Watching our so-called “elite” students oin America’s once “best and brightest” Ivy League colleges and Universities riot in favor of a terrorist group, Hamas, is disgusting.

What has happened to the America that we inherited from “the greatest generation?” As a young person growing up in the late forties and fifties, I was taught by my parents, my teachers, and my entire culture to respect the religious rights of all.

History accurately told us that our forefathers, the folks that created the constitutional republic we enjoyed, developed our guiding principles from Judeo-Christian beliefs. People respected our Constitution and our leaders always governed within the boundaries established by that Constitution. No more.

What seemed to have begun in the early sixties with “participation ribbons” has now evolved into a race to the bottom. Achievement is no longer expected or respected. Personal responsibility, families, marriage, religion, and our very culture is now rejected. Our schools are failing. Our democratic principles, those that resulted in national unity, are now used against us. The result is cultural decay and the rapid decline of our Country.

When I was a boy, I respected the Jewish people. They were my playmates, my fellow students, and my friends. Some Jewish children achieved much as students and some did not. It was much the same for Christians who were by far the majority. Jealousy was not the order of the day in either direction. Neither Christians nor Jews were taught to hate. We lived together in a respectful relationship that was beneficial to all.

Today our culture is exploding. Our current young people do not have a grasp of honest history or a sense of what made America the greatest Country on earth. Our young people, influenced by Marxist professors to divide us as a people, see the world through the eyes of ignorance. Because Jews achieve, they are labeled oppressors. Because others may not achieve, they are labeled oppressed.

The Jewish people have contributed mightily to the success of the United Stares. Right here in Maine, Jewish people contributed to great medicine, great businesses, and great law and government. The have been generous to a fault, and have always helped take care of those less fortunate. They found a safe haven in the United States and they always responded in kind.

Persecuted all over the world for thousands of years, they finally re-established the little Country of Israel in 1948. All of their neighbors in the middle east reigned hate and terror down upon them. Despite the hatred, Israel survived and prospered with America’s help.

On October 07, 2023, the latest attack in the holy war against Israel began. The Iranian proxy Hamas attacked and butchered Israeli men, women, and babies. They chant “from the river to the sea” in an obvious desire to exterminate all Jews. Even some of our Congressional folks participate in this hate. Now Iran itself has attacked with over 300 deadly airborne weapons, all meant to kill and injure Israeli people.

I think it is time for the United States to come to its collective senses. We must restore a firm adherence to our founding Constitution. We must use that adherence to restore our long damaged culture and demand that anyone living in America assimilate into our general culture. The division, and all old cultural traditions that came from the past or followed immigrants in the present, must come second to the traditional American unified culture that developed since 1776. We must once again become one Country under God indivisible.

The Jewish people are part of our America and deserve our respect and our protection. We should not tolerate what is taking place on American campuses and we should demand that the influencers who are teaching this new Marxist garbage be terminated.

We must also stand behind our allies like Israel. The Abraham accords were a step in the right direction, and the attitude of the former administration was far superior to the current one. I am hopeful that the American people, and Maine people, have had enough, and will return to conservative government and values in November.

Michael T. Peters

Orlando, Florida and Lewiston, Maine

Formerly of Dixfield, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.