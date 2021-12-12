Outdoors A pointed glance by Administrator December 12, 2021December 12, 2021 1 min read The buck stops here, in Rangeley. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) This buck has an attitude! In Rangeley. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A holiday pose? A mourning dove in Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) Fruit from a burning bush on ice! In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) A hermit thrush in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Another hermit thrush. This, the only one of our spotted thrushes that winters in the northern states subsisting on berries and buds (National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Birds). In Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Rudy, the cardinal, arrives on my deck. (Photo by Dennis York) Rudy, with his bright red top-knot on full display. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment Thank you!,I love the hermit thrush with the berry !,excellent shot!🙂 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
Thank you!,I love the hermit thrush with the berry !,excellent shot!🙂