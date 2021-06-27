Meet the Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway ambassadors

RANGELEY – If you wind through the western mountains on the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway you will likely by greeted by a Byway Ambassador at the Height of Land and Whip Willow Scenic Overlooks throughout the summer.

Byway Ambassadors greet visitors and connect them experiences along the byway, i.e., restaurants, hiking, swimming, shopping, museums, events, and where to see a moose. “They will be there during the high traffic hours helping with directions, snapping family photos, and genuinely welcoming our visitors to the Rangeley Region,” said Amanda Laliberte, program director at Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust.

“Lots of people drive the RL Scenic Byway and have a deep love and respect for the work of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and others in conserving the landscape. Many never step onto a trail, participate in a program, or stop by our office but they support what we’ve done by helping to establish the scenic byway and conserve land. We decided to connect with them at a place we all love; our overlooks.”

The Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway starts in Madrid Township on Route 4 and brings you through richly wooded forests, brisk mountain streams, farm fields, and a chain of lakes and ponds. Following the shore of Rangeley Lake, visitors pass through the villages of Rangeley and Oquossoc before turning south on Route 17 to the Height of Land toward Byron. Along the way, the Byway passes through a region with over 40,000 acres of conserved public access lands offering scenic beauty and multi-season recreational opportunities.

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust has conserved 14,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 35 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are accessible for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.