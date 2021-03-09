Outdoor Heritage Museum hosts 2021 International Fly Fishing Film Festival

RANGELEY – The Outdoor Heritage Museum in Rangeley will host five opportunities to experience the International Fly Fishing Film Festival this year. You do not have to be an angler to enjoy this collection of 11 short films and their award-winning cinematography.

The IF4 has honored 11 talented film makers for their all-new series of short films for 2021. These awesome flicks will transport you and your guests to destinations around the world on a true “bucket-list” of sport travel adventures. IF4’s impressive line-up features Slammin’ Steelhead in British Columbia, Baltic Salmon in the Swedish Lapland, sight fishing for Giant Trevally in the Seychelles, Ballistic Tuna in Colombia, and more…all shared in some of the most breathtaking scenery on the planet. If the long winter and Cabin Fever has you longing for some fly-fishing fun, this is your ticket.

The first-ever Virtual Event is your first option to see these amazing films. It goes live on March 18 at 7 p.m. right in the comfort of your own home. As a bonus, virtual ticket holders may access this special event at any time until March 25. After purchase, viewers will be emailed a password and link to the website to access the film. Tickets are on sale now for just $15.00 at: www.outdoorheritagemuseum.org

The Outdoor Heritage Museum will also host Four additional LIVE Screening Events sharing the 2021 IF4 all available online now:

Two premium showings available at the Bald Mountain Camps Events Tent, just steps from the shoreline of Mooselookmeguntic Lake in Oquossoc. Tickets for events on either July 24 or August 6 are limited to just 50 guests each and include a raﬄe and silent auction oﬀering art, gear, trips and more! Item viewing, Hor d’oeuvres & cash bar begin at 6 p.m. and the Film Festival starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35.00 and available online now.

On August 27 IF4 shifts to the newly remodeled and air-conditioned Lakeside Theatre at 2493 Main Street in downtown Rangeley. This event features a raﬄe and silent auction oﬀering art, gear, trips and more. Adult refreshments and theater munchies will be available at the concession stand in support of Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Come support two great non-profits! Doors open at 7 p.m. Screening starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets online now and are just $15.00.

We will also be offering IF4 2021 at the Narrow Gauge Drive-In Cinema, in Farmington on Labor Day Weekend Sunday, September 5 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and raffle. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs and see these amazing films on their HUGE screen. Tickets are just $15.00 per carload and online now. Tickets will also be available at the gate (if not sold out – limited to 55 cars) for $20.00 per carload to benefit the museum. The concession stand will be open as well.