Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness announce 4th Annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce that the 4th Annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 30. The race consists of three legs – Run 3.5 miles, Kayak 1.5 miles and Bike 3.5 miles. All events will start in Rangeley Town Park.

Participants may enter as a team, with each team member competing in one of the three legs of the race. Individuals may enter and do all three legs of the race.

Participants can register online or by downloading a registration form, both on the Chamber’s website. Participants requiring rental equipment should contact Ecopelagicon (207-864-2771) for kayaks and AJ’s Cycles (207-864-2850) for bikes.

Participants may also register on the day of the race from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The race will start promptly at 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the first female to complete the course, the first male to complete the course and the first team to complete the course.

For more information or to pre-register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571 or karen@rangeleymaine.com or Rangeley Health and Wellness at 207-864-3055 or leslie@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.