Sunday Photos: 04/21/2024

Geese fly out to feed in the early morning light. Photo by: Dennis York
It’s time for the peepers! Photo by: Dennis York
A little purple in the flower bed. Photo by: Dennis York
Diving duck on Wilton lake. Photo by: Dennis York
Pretty as a picture. Photo by: Dennis York
Blue herons in a blue sky. Photo by: Dennis York
Is this called a fan dance? Photo by: Dennis York
Three toms strutting. Photo by: Dennis York
The turtles are out! Photo by: Dennis York
You call it swamp muck, he calls it fine dining. Photo by: Dennis York
A muskrat feeding in the afternoon sun. Photo by: Dennis York
Female mallard. Photo by: Dennis York
Male mallards. Photo by: Dennis York
Do you ever feel like your friends don’t listen to you? Photo by: Dennis York
A lucky fisherman! Photo by: Dennis York
Photo by: Dennis York
Spring in full bloom. Photo by: Dennis York
The early bird did get the worm! Photo by: Dennis York
A hawk patrols the field. Photo by: Dennis York
Three deer posing for a picture in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker
A deer munching on what’s left of last year’s corn in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker
These daffodils survived 2 snowstorms and will be blooming soon! Photo by: Rachel Decker
A bird singing a song one early morning in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker
Lilacs will soon be in bloom! Photo by: Rachel Decker
Some deer eating winter wheat at sunrise in a field in Farmington. Photo by: Rachel Decker
A maple tree just starting to bud. Photo by: Rachel Decker
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
Photo by: Karen Dalot
All eyes on the wood line. Photo by: Dennis York
A muskrat in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A pair of wood ducks in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Male wood duck in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Is it January or is it April? Photo by: Dennis York
A female mallard in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
A male mallard in Weld. Photo by: Dennis York
This drake is a little camera shy. Photo by: Dennis York
Double vision? Photo by: Dennis York
Reflections. Photo by: Dennis York
Goose in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Male cardinal in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Posing for a picture. Photo by: Dennis York
Sixty degree weather brings out an early butterfly. Photo by: Dennis York
The race is on. Photo by: Dennis York
A small deer enjoys the hot sun. Photo by: Dennis York
Deer in Wilton. Photo by: Dennis York
Digging for grubs. Photo by: Dennis York
I’ve got my eye on you. Photo by: Wendy Steward
Sunday morning stroll in Strong. Photo by: Wendy Steward
