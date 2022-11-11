UMaine Extension 4-H, Auburn Public Library offer aquaculture workshop Nov. 30

AUBURN – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H and Auburn Public Library will offer a workshop about aquaculture and its impact in Maine from 4–5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St.

Aquaculture is the practice of cultivating aquatic plants and raising aquatic animals for food. Here in Maine, farmers raise oysters, mussels and tilapia and grow many different types of seaweed. Brandon Dyer, Auburn Public Library children’s librarian, and Jason Collins, Benchmark Animal Health sales and technical manager, explore and discuss fish anatomy and aquaculture landmarks in Maine. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

The workshop is free; no registration is required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Sparks, 207.581.8206; sarah.sparks@maine.edu. More information about UMaine Extension 4-H is available on the program website.