UMaine Extension 4-H virtual science cafés start March 2

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in grades 7–12 from 4–4:45 p.m. each Tuesday beginning March 2.

Maine 4-H Virtual Science Cafés will feature informal sessions with University of Maine scientists discussing their research and what led them to their work. In the first webinar, UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center business development manager John Arimond will discuss wind energy research and development, wind blade testing and 3D printing production. Future topics will include studies of wildlife, archaeology and sharks.

The webinars are free, but registration is required for each session. Register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, 207.581.3877; jessica.brainerd@maine.edu. More information also is available on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home webpage.



University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.