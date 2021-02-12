Conrad Joseph Daoust Ill (Feb. 3, 2021)

Conrad Joseph Daoust III, “CJ”, passed on Feb. 3, 2021. Conrad was born in Farmington, son of Conrad Daoust Jr. and Beryle Crockett Daoust. He was a 1978 graduate of Mount Blue High School, then joined the Navy and served his country from December of 1978 until August of 1982.

As a boy, he loved playing baseball, fishing, and hunting with his siblings and cousins. He enjoyed much of the same activities as an adult, including golfing, sky diving, gardening, cooking, and most of all, spending time with his family, closest friends, and fur baby Lily.

Conrad was a loving, devoted father and papa to his pride and joy, daughter Kelsey Daoust and her children. He would always tell her, “I love you more,” to which she would reply, “I love you the most.” He was a very generous, kind man who would help anyone in a time of need.

Conrad is survived by his daughter Kelsey Daoust and her significant other Aaron and their children, of Danforth, father Conrad Daoust Jr. and his wife Terri of Wilton, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews, an aunt and uncle, and several friends. He was predeceased by his mother, a dear sister, a brother, and both sets of grandparents.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of him, to Machias Savings Bank in Danforth, for a fund which has been established for his grandchildren.